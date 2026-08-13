Goodbye Heat, Hello Rain

We'll get some much-needed rain & a break from the heat today!

Showers & t-storms will be widespread across the area through tomorrow, bringing a chance of strong winds & heavy rain at times. It's going to be a lot cooler! Then drying out this weekend & gradually warming up again.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with showers & t-storms likely. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Showers & t-storms in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy & much cooler with rain showers likely and a chance of t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms likely. Lows: Lower 70s.

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