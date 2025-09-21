Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Hope you’re enjoying the last weekend of summer! The fall equinox arrives Monday, and it already feels like autumn with the ups and downs in temperatures and the vibrant colors showing up on our mountainsides.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the hour-by-hour breakdown for Salt Lake City. It starts at 8AM with a partly cloudy 67°, then rises to 78° by 4PM.

More of those fall “feels” move in Monday with a passing cold front. Behind it, temperatures will dip below average, with highs only in the low to mid-70s Monday afternoon—down from near 80 today.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the hour-by-hour breakdown of temperatures in St. George. It starts at 8AM with a sunny 69°, then rises up to 90° by 4PM.

Southern Utah won’t see much change, as the storm is expected to mainly impact the northern half of the state. St. George will hold on to sunshine and highs in the low 90s.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the severe weather outlook. Much of the state is marked green, showing chances of thunderstorms.

Shower chances will increase later this afternoon as the system approaches from the northwest. Northern Utah could see a few isolated showers or storms by mid to late afternoon, with the bulk of the moisture moving in this evening and lasting through the night.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted precipitation levels across the state. Logan is projected to receive .28 inches of rain. Salt Lake City is projected to receive .22 inches of rain. Provo is projected to get .09 inches of rain, while Vernal and Moab are projected to get .01 inches of rain.

Most northern valleys are forecast to pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain by Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, skies will clear as high pressure builds back in through midweek.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted highs across the state. From top to bottom, left to right: Logan 78°, Ogden 80°, Elko 79°, Wendover 81°, Salt Lake City 80°, Evanston 70°, Park City 68°, Vernal 78°, Ely 74°, Delta 85°, Provo 80°, Price 79°, Milford 84°, Richfield 82°, Moab 87°, Cedar City 79°, Bullfrog 89°, St. George 90°, Kanab 84°, Blanding 81°

