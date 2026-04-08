Grab the shades: A perfect spring day!

Grab the shades, it's going to be another beautiful spring day!

Mild weather will linger through the work week with high temps hovering about 10-15 degrees above normal. It still looks like a cooler, wet weather pattern will develop this weekend. Some moisture moving in ahead of that could bring a slight chance of showers to the higher terrain of Northern Utah on Thursday & Friday. But because it'll be so dry at the surface, gusty winds might be the biggest impact.

Cooler, wet weather is expected by Saturday, with valley rain & high elevation mountain snow through the weekend into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & slightly cooler. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app