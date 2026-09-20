Gradual warm-up, more moisture in the south

High pressure is in place today, bringing dry weather and a gradual warm-up to the state. Temperatures will run slightly cooler than normal up north today, warming to near normal by Monday.

The calm weather won't last long as moisture returns to southern Utah on Monday. A storm system moving into the Great Basin from the southwest, will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with lingering moisture for some the rest of the week.

The pattern looks unsettled for eastern Utah much of the week, with temperatures generally near seasonal normals and occasional rain and storms.

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