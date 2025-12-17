Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gusty winds as valley rain & mountain snow move in!

After a quiet start to the week, an active weather pattern is setting up!

It's going to be wet & windy along ahead of & along a cold front today. Gusty winds are expected. Valley rain & mountain snow are most likely across the northern third of Utah & SW Wyoming from late morning to late afternoon.

The storm isn't expected to be a big snow-maker. Only 2-4 inches are expected in the northern mountains, although amounts could be a little higher in the Cottonwoods. 4-7 inches are possible in the Western Uintas.

It'll be a little cooler tomorrow with a bit of a break before a similiar storm moves in late Friday into Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rain likely along with isolated t-storms from late morning through sunset. SW winds 20-30 mph, possibly gusting higher in the afternoon. Winds & rain decrease by early evening. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Much cooler by this evening with showers tapering off. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

