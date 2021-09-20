Hard Freeze Warnings issued across Utah as temps drop

SALT LAKE CITY — Hard Freeze Warnings issued for parts of Utah are making it seem like the state has skipped fall and moved right into winter.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service issued the warnings for the following areas beginning Monday night through Tuesday morning:

Bear Lake and Bear Valley

Cache Valley

Sanpete Valley

Southwest Utah (near Enterprise)

Upper Sevier River Valleys

Wasatch Back

Widespread frost is expected across many valleys in northern Utah, although not along the Wasatch Front. Residents in affected areas are being told to take action Monday to cover or bring inside vulnerable plants.

National Weather Service

Along with taking care of plants, the National Weather Service also recommends people living in those areas to consider draining sprinkler and irrigation systems, as well as considering winterizing swamp coolers and recreational vehicles.

Snow was also seen Monday morning near the Interstate 80 summit.