Haze out, snow in? Storms may break up ugly skies over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Those who wished for a White Christmas may have felt unfulfilled, but how about a White New Year's in Utah?

Back-to-back storms are forecast to sweep through Utah at the end of the week, bringing relief for those looking for clear skies and fresh snow.

After a relatively bone dry December, the systems moving in starting late Wednesday and lasting through the weekend could bring significant snow to portions of the state that desperately need it.

Snow showers are expected starting Wednesday evening across most of the state, including southern areas, although there will be little valley accumulation. However, the mountains could see up to 6 inches of new snow.

While snow totals will be light, the first storm will effectively push out the inversion that has settled over northern Utah and creating smoggy and polluted conditions.

The first storm is merely an opening act for another system that moves in late Saturday and is expected to be a big snow maker. Early forecasts look like the heaviest snow will fall Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Following the storms, temperatures will drop, with highs in the 20s forecast for northern Utah at the beginning of next week.

