Heat Advisory issued with triple-digit temperatures forecast for Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — A Heat Advisory has been issued along the Wasatch Front in northern Utah as the area is forecast to flirt with triple-digit temperatures as early as Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday. The advisory area encompasses most of northwest Utah north of Nephi and west of the Wasatch Front.

Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s are expected in northern Utah, with little to no relief during the overnight hours. Current forecasts show a high of 98 degrees on Wednesday and 100 degrees Thursday.

The following areas are covered under the Heat Advisory:



Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains

Northern Wasatch Front

Salt Lake Valley

Utah Valley

Sandy, Park Valley, Provo, West Jordan, Payson, Ogden, Dugway, Lehi, Bountiful, Wendover, and Salt Lake City are in the areas in the advisory.

Those in the area are advised to stay hydrated, wear light clothing and take frequent breaks if working outside. With vehicle interiors reaching lethal temperatures, drivers should make sure to avoid leaving children and pets inside.

An Excessive Heat Warning has also been issued for the area surrounding Glen Canyon and Lake Powell as "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 expected," the NWS reported.