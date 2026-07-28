Heat Wave Continues; PM Storms Possible

Isolated to scattered PM showers & t-storms are possible across the north today, then become more widespread tomorrow! It dries out and gets even hotter heading into the weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & hot. Highs: Near 107.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 80s.

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