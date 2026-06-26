Heat & Wind Blast the Beehive State!

Weather whiplash this weekend! Hot, dry & windy today but temps drop about 30 degrees lower by Sunday! Critical fire danger today & tomorrow across most of the area, then over SE UT on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny, hot, & breezy with patchy blowing dust. South winds 15-25 mph and likely gusting near 30 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy & cooler with a slight chance of showers & t-storms after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & breezy with areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 101.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & breezy. Lows: Lower 70s.

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