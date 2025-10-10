Heavy rain likely; Flash flood threat high

Widespread showers & t-storms! Heavy rain most likely in Southern, Central, & Eastern UT through Sat. AM, then across the north Sat. afternoon & night. Colder & drying out behind a cold front Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers likely, then a chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Showers along with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Showers & t-storms likely. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Colder. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Columbus Day: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Showers & t-storms likely. Some storms may bring heavy rain. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Showers & t-storms continue with more heavy rain possible. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: 60% chance of showers & t-storms with heavy rain still possible at times. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Low 70s.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

