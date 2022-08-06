Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.

Some areas have already seen some flooding — standing water was seen on traffic cameras operated by the Utah Department of Transportation on roads in Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Bountiful. Some cars even appeared to have stalled.

Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers have lost power as of about 5 p.m., according to the company's outage map.

Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed at mile 6 due to flooding, which left debris scattered across the highway.

Video below from FOX 13's Max Roth shows flooding on SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Little Cottonwood Canyon flooding (via Max Roth)

The Bountiful City Police Department also informed residents that sandbags are available due to the "hazardous conditions" created by the rain. Sandbags can be picked up at the city's Streets Department building, located at 950 S. 200 West.

Residents have also been sharing photos and videos of the weather in their neighborhoods on the "Utah's Weather Authority" Facebook group.