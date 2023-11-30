Heavy snow forecast as winter storm warnings, advisories issued across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued ahead of a significant winter storm that is expected to dump over 3 feet of snow in the northern mountain areas, and possibly up to 4 inches in the valleys.

The National Weather Service is forecasting multiple rounds of snow between Friday and Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings are now up in the mountains, with advisories issued in surrounding areas, including the valleys throughout northern and central Utah down to the Richfield area.

The heaviest accumulations of snow are expected starting Saturday evening and into Sunday. According to the NWS, northern Utah valleys could receive between 1-4 inches of accumulating snow, with 6-9 inches in the Cache Valley.

Here are the forecasted snow totals for the Wasatch Mountains by Sunday morning:



Brighton - 38.8 inches

Beaver Mountain - 34.7"

Snowbasin - 32.3"

Sundance - 27.8"

Mirror Lake - 23.2"

Park City - 18.2"

With the storm warnings and advisories, drivers are being warned to be careful with the possibility of low visibility caused by heavy or blowing snow.

Periods of road snow should be expected over Parleys Summit on Interstate 80, especially during the overnight and early morning hours, according to the NWS.

Other than bringing much-needed snow to the mountain areas, one benefit of the storm will be the winds that push out the inversion sitting in the northern valleys this week.