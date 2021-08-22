Heavy winds, thunderstorms hit northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah — Much of northern Utah is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning from the National Weather Service Saturday evening.

The NWS issued warnings lasting through 7:30 p.m. for multiple areas across the Wasatch Front, as well as Tooele, Box Elder and Cache counties.

Up to penny-sized hail is possible in these areas, as well as winds up to 60 miles per hour.

Some areas are also being warned of 70-mph "damaging winds."

6:10 pm Damaging Winds are expected!

Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Brigham City, Grantsville, Morgan, Randolph, Hill Air Force Base, Dugway, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Roy, Clearfield and Midvale. #UTwx pic.twitter.com/JXrd5Qbbn5 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 22, 2021

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting nearly 4,000 homes without power in Ogden, Harrisville and surrounding areas. While the cause is still "under investigation," the outages were reported around 6 p.m. — right around the time these storms were beginning to hit the area.

