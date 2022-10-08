High and dry for the weekend

High pressure remains in place for the weekend. This will allow temperatures to be 10-15 degrees above average. Sunny skies expected for the weekend.

A weak front will hit mid week which will temporarily bring temps down. Looks to stay dry for the next several days.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s

Saturday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Sunny Highs: Mid 80s.