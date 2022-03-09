Watch
'High' avalanche conditions along northern Utah backcountry

Many areas in the northern Utah backcountry are under "high" avalanche danger
Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 11:32:08-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Much of northern Utah's backcountry is under a "high" avalanche warning Wednesday following back-to-back storms.

Due to heavy snowfall in the mountains and overloaded slopes with unstable snow, the following locations are considered "high" danger areas through 6 a.m. Thursday:

  • Logan
  • Ogden
  • Provo
  • Salt Lake
  • Uintas

The Utah Avalanche Center warns people to avoid traveling in avalanche terrain Wednesday as "human triggered and natural avalanches are likely."

Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed to traffic overnight for avalanche mitigation, with roads reopening at 7 a.m. to a long line of vehicles waiting to head up the canyon.

