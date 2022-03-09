Watch
Weather

Actions

Snow overnight in parts of N. Utah causes a slick morning commute

IMG_2669.JPG
Karen Newman Bsumek
around 6 inches of snow in Daybreak Wednesday morning
IMG_2669.JPG
Posted at 6:19 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 08:22:20-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow fell overnight, from several inches to dozens, in parts of northern Utah making for a slick Wednesday morning commute.

Full Wednesday weather forecast

This story will be updated periodically.

6:20 a.m.

FOX 13 News' John Franchi gives us an update on the conditions we're seeing this morning.

Alta resort received 2.8 inches of snow just between 5 and 6 a.m.

6:14 a.m.

A crash in Ogden on I-15 north has all lanes blocked.

Check live road conditions with FOX 13's traffic map

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere