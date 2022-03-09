Snow overnight in parts of N. Utah causes a slick morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow fell overnight, from several inches to dozens, in parts of northern Utah making for a slick Wednesday morning commute.

6:20 a.m.

FOX 13 News' John Franchi gives us an update on the conditions we're seeing this morning.

Alta resort received 2.8 inches of snow just between 5 and 6 a.m.

Here's the Alta snowboard over the last few hours. 2.8 inches between 5 AM and 6 AM! #utwx pic.twitter.com/QYByxTn0C7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 9, 2022

6:14 a.m.

A crash in Ogden on I-15 north has all lanes blocked.

