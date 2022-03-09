Snow overnight in parts of N. Utah causes a slick morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow fell overnight, from several inches to dozens, in parts of northern Utah making for a slick Wednesday morning commute.
This story will be updated periodically.
6:20 a.m.
FOX 13 News' John Franchi gives us an update on the conditions we're seeing this morning.
Alta resort received 2.8 inches of snow just between 5 and 6 a.m.
Here's the Alta snowboard over the last few hours. 2.8 inches between 5 AM and 6 AM! #utwx pic.twitter.com/QYByxTn0C7— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 9, 2022
6:14 a.m.
A crash in Ogden on I-15 north has all lanes blocked.