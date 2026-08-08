The high heat hangs on through the weekend, with little relief overnight. Temperatures will remain near triple digits in many lower-elevation areas, and the lack of overnight cooling means heat stress can build over time.

Those without access to air conditioning or adequate hydration will be most vulnerable to heat-related illness. Heat warnings remain in place through Sunday evening.

At the same time, monsoonal moisture will continue to fuel afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Southern Utah faces the greatest threat for isolated heavy rain showers on Saturday, with storm chances expanding farther north and east Sunday.

Slow-moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, flash flooding and gusty, erratic winds. The greatest concern will be in recent burn scars, slot canyons, normally dry washes and other areas prone to rapid runoff.

The monsoonal pattern is expected to stick around into next week, bringing daily storm chances and continued localized flash-flood concerns. Temperatures should gradually ease as moisture increases, offering some eventual relief from the heat.

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