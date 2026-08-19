High Pressure / High Temperatures!

The heat is back on!

It's getting even hotter with high pressure helping temps climb about 10 degrees above average the next few days. Record temps aren't expected, but it'll likely be near 100 along the Wasatch Front through Friday.

Monsoonal moisture will start to sneak back in tomorrow and gradually increase heading into the weekend. Thunderstorms will pop up over the mountains first and mainly bring gusty winds, but rain will become more likely across the south by Friday & possibly become widespread across much of the area by Saturday. As a result, the flash flood threat will be on the rise.

Luckily, it'll be several degrees cooler by the weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy & hot this afternoon! Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.

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