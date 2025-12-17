High Wind Warning in effect across much of northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A High Wind Warning has been issued for several counties in northern Utah on Tuesday afternoon, with the advisory set to last until 5 p.m.

Live video below shows view across Salt Lake Valley:

The National Weather Service says winds out of the northwest will reach 40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour or more in isolated areas.

Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele, Box Elder, Carbon, Duchesne and Rich counties are all under the Heavy Wind Warning.

"High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers," the National Weather Service advised.

The winds are causing sporadic power outages in northern Utah. As of 1:45 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power is reporting nearly 2,000 are without power.

