High wind warning issued for Salt Lake Valley until 6pm

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Salt Lake Valley until 6 p.m. on Tuesday after gusts of 60 MPH on the east side of the valley were observed.

A High Wind Warning was issued for roughly the western half of the state early Tuesday, but it has been expanded to the valley.

Strong winds pose threat for high-profile vehicles in western Utah today

Valley winds on Tuesday were expected to be 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH throughout the day until 6 p.m.

High winds could pick up lose debris and carry it long distances, potentially damaging property and power lines or causing injury. NWS recommended securing all outdoor furniture and other items that could potentially blow away.

Strong cross winds were expected along all east-west roadways, which could be a problem for some high-profile vehicles.

Strong winds in Tooele County gusted up to 75 MPH on Tuesday morning, knocking over a semi-trailer.

Additionally, Snowbird Ski Resort was forced to shut down its aerial tram because of the winds, although some ski lifts remain open.

The winds are arriving ahead of a cold front and winter storm, which is expected to drop snow on the mountains and valleys of Utah starting late Tuesday.

