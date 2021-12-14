Watch
Strong winds pose threat for high-profile vehicles in western Utah today

FOX 13
Wind watches and advisories for Utah on Tuesday, Dec. 14 2021
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 14, 2021
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Strong winds in Utah on Tuesday posed a threat for high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks, campers and trailers. Especially west of I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol was warning drivers traveling on I-80 in Tooele County where gusts could reach 50 mph.

Soon after the warning, around 8:30 a.m., part of westbound I-80 was closed when a semi-truck rolled over, just west of the SR-138 junction. No injuries were reported.

The winds arrived ahead of a cold front and winter storm, expected to drop snow on the mountains and valleys of Utah starting late Tuesday night.

Other Utah counties under a High Wind Warning west of I-15 were: Box Elder, Juab, Millard, Beaver and Iron. Gusts in those areas were expected to reach up to 65 mph at times.

