Hot and dry for Father's Day

We're seeing calmer weather on Sunday with a brief cool down over Northern Utah, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80's for northern Utah with mainly 90's down south.

Fire weather alerts have also lifted for the state with calmer winds in the forecast for today. However, hot and dry conditions will continue with breezy afternoon winds.

High pressure will quickly rebuild early this week, leading to a return of above-normal temperatures and very dry conditions. Temperatures will steadily climb through midweek, increasing the risk of heat-related illness for those spending extended time outdoors.

There's potential for a system next weekend, which should help knock down our temperatures over the weekend with little moisture showing up for now. Stay tuned.

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