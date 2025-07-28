Hot and Dry Start

Hot and dry conditions will continue for at least the first half of the workweek. A persistent southwesterly flow will impact much of the state through Tuesday. These dry and breezy conditions raise concerns about fire safety, especially in southwestern Utah.

Air quality will also be an issue due to smoke from ongoing wildfires. The Dragon Bravo Fire is affecting visibility in southeast Utah, while smoke from the Monroe Canyon Fire is impacting central Utah, leading to poor air quality for sensitive groups.

Starting Wednesday, early forecasts suggest an increase in moisture in central and eastern Utah, which may bring a few showers and thunderstorms. The rain appears to be light, so risk for flash flooding will be low.

Temperatures will trend warmer today. Expect highs to be in the upper 90s for northern Utah and anywhere from 99-105 degrees for southern Utah.

