Hot and dry this weekend!

Get ready for a hot weekend! High pressure will build across the area and bring a warming and drying trend over the next few days. The hottest weather so far this year is expected early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.
Saturday: Sunny & hot.. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.
Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 110.