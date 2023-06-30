Watch Now
Hot and dry this weekend!

Posted at 5:04 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 08:31:44-04

Get ready for a hot weekend! High pressure will build across the area and bring a warming and drying trend over the next few days. The hottest weather so far this year is expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot.. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 110.

