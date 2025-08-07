Hot, dry, & windy again today; Cooler tomorrow!

Hot, dry & windy with high fire danger again today! A dry cold front will knock temps down below average across northern Utah by tomorrow...so finally some relief from the heat!

Lighter winds are expected behind the front across northern & western Utah on Friday, while gusty winds will keep fire danger high across the east.

It's going to be warm, but below average across the north this weekend. Hot temps are expected again next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & breezy. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & breezy. West winds increasing to SW 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 107.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

