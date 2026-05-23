HOT HOLIDAY AHEAD

On Saturday afternoon and evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected from a line stretching north of Cedar City to Bullfrog. The Raft River Range and the higher terrain of northern and central Utah may also see scattered storm activity.

The chance of severe winds from these storms is low, but damaging gusts can't be ruled out. Temperatures will start warming on Sunday and Monday, feeling more like mid-June as summer approaches.

By Tuesday, western Utah could see southerly wind gusts stronger than 45 mph. In southern Utah, strong winds and low humidity may create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Later in the week, showers and thunderstorms may return during the afternoon and evening across much of Utah. Storm timing is still uncertain, but temperatures are expected to be closer to normal for late May.

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