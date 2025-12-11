Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

'Hot mess,' Salt Lake City experiencing its warmest December in city history

Warmest December in SLC history
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures once again reached the 60s across the Wasatch Front on Thursday, giving further proof that it has been an unseasonably warm December.

Yes, it's only 11 days into the month, but we are currently on track to see one of the warmest Decembers on record. In fact, as of Thursday, if you look at the average temperature of each day this month, the current season is currently on top of the rankings.

In Salt Lake City, residents are literally feeling the warmest December in the area's history... and by a lot. Through 11 days, the average temperature of 42 degrees F has overtaken the second-warmest month recorded back in 1917.

Of course, the first half of December is on average the warmest part of the month, with colder temperatures leading up to Christmas and New Year's Eve. However, with only a slight cool expected over the next couple of days, mild temperatures are expected to remain through the middle of next week and stay above average leading into the Christmas holiday.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere