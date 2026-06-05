Hot start to the weekend; Relief is on the way!

The first weekend of June is starting out sunny & hot! Temps climb about 15 degrees above normal by Saturday with gusty winds keeping fire danger high across much of UT. Cooler on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny, hot, & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a slight chance of showers over the higher terrain. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & mild. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

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