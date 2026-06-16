Hot temperatures & high fire danger!

Summer officially starts Sunday, but it feels like it's here! In fact, it's going to be warmer than yesterday with temps climbing into the low 90s along the Wasatch Front, and likely exceeding 105F across lower Washington County. If the mercury climbs to 106F in St. George, it will be the hottest day so far this year!

Gusty winds will result in high fire danger across Eastern, Central & Southern UT through Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot! Highs: Near 106.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

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