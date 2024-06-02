Hot week ahead!

The warm weather will stick around for your Sunday with highs a few degrees above normal. Northern Utah will see highs around 80 with 90s in far southern Utah. A weak cold front will move into northern and central Utah which could spark spot showers and an isolated storm but most areas stay dry. Similar conditions expected Monday and Tuesday with another weak font move in. Beyond Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southwest sending temperatures to near record territory. Highs well into the 90s are expected along the Wasatch Front with temperatures between 105-110 in lower Washington County.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm early. Lows: Lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs: Lower 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Warm. Highs: Lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Mid-90s.

Monday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Mid-90s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Near 100.