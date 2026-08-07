Hot Weekend; Monsoon Early Next Week

Brace yourself for another hot weekend!

Temps will climb near 100F in most valleys and close to 110F in the far south! With most overnight temperatures only dropping into the 70s, heat related illness will be possible. Make sure you're taking frequent breaks, spending as much time as possible in the AC, and drinking plenty of water!

Another round of isolated showers & thunderstorms are possible over the SW Mountains. Some of these could produce gusty winds & dry lightning and lead to increasing fire danger. As monsoonal moisture moves in, rain will become more likely by the end of the weekend and into early next week. As a result, the threat of flash flooding will increase and it won't get quite as hot.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & hot! Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & warm overnight. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very hot! Highs: Near 108.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

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