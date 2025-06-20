Hot & windy; A lot cooler this weekend!

Not as hot today, but gusty SW winds will keep fire danger high through Saturday. A dry cold front will slide south across Utah tomorrow with temps dropping significantly this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny, hot, & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny & cooler. NW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & breezy with patchy smoke in the afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 101.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.
Saturday: Sunny. SW winds 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
