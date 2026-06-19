Hottest of the year, so far

Hot, hot, hot!

Northern Utah is expected to see its hottest temperatures of the year so far on Friday, prompting a Heat Advisory for portions of the Wasatch Front.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s, with warm overnight lows providing little relief from the heat. Dry, breezy conditions will also elevate fire danger across parts of central and southern Utah.

A weak weather system will bring a slight cooldown this weekend, along with a small chance of dry thunderstorms in northwest Utah. However, temperatures are expected to climb again early next week as high pressure rebuilds across the state.

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