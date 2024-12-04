How does Utah's air quality compare to the worst in the U.S.? Not good

SALT LAKE CITY — Most times, it's great when Salt Lake City and Utah are ranked highly when compared to other states and cities across the country.

Not this time.

It doesn't take much effort to see that a major league inversion has settled over northern Utah valleys, making it seem as if the mountains have completely disappeared from the landscape.

But just how bad is it? Pretty bad.

As of noon Wednesday, Salt Lake City's air quality was second worst in the U.S., ranking only behind Los Angeles in the real-time IQAir rankings. The good news is that Utah's capitol city is currently only in the moderate range, while L.A. registers in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

Compared to the rest of the world, Salt Lake City sits 28th overall, far behind cities in Bangladesh and India.

CURRENT POOR AIR QUALITY RANKINGS (12 p.m.)

1. Kolkata, India

2. Dhaka, Bangladesh

3. Lahore, Pakistan

4. Karachi, Pakistan

5. Delhi, India

23. Los Angeles

28. SALT LAKE CITY

31. Detroit

44. San Francisco

Utahns should get used to the high rankings, at least for a few more days, as the current inversion will remain in place for the remainder of the week and possibly into Sunday.

