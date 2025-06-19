How to keep kids cool when trying to beat the heat in Utah summer

MURRAY, Utah — On hot days like today, when temperatures hit triple digits, it’s important to take precautions when going out, whether it’s just grabbing an extra water or finding a shady spot.

It was "Arts and Crafts Day" at Wasatch Kids Camps in Murray. For Becca Ulibarri, being the camp director comes with a lot of responsibility, one of which is beating the heat.

“Ninety percent of our afternoons are scheduled indoors or in the water, so either we’re getting wet or inside a facility where we can beat the heat during the warmest part of the day,” Ulibarri explained.

Perched in the shade, with a water jug and several bottles on hand, she says the camp is prepared for the increase in temperatures.

“Keeping [kids] very hydrated, in the shade, keep them cool, we have spray bottles on the buses to mist the kids with, which they love,” said Ulibarri.

Pediatricians in the Salt Lake Valley say heat-related illnesses may be harder to spot when it comes to children.

“Kids love to play. It’s easy not to recognize when they’re getting too hot. So, if your child looks particularly hot, if they’re not sweating, or they seem more sleepy or more irritable, those are all signs that they need to get cooled off quickly," said pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Brinton.

The doctor added that some of the most common heat-related illnesses include heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you plan to be outside on a hot day, Brinton suggests drinking an extra cup or two of water, which can help prevent those illnesses.

“For older kids, one or two extra cups of water a day, if the child is very active and sweating a lot, like our older children who are athletic, then after about an hour of that, they should switch to electrolytes,” she said.

As Ulibarri prepares for the next several weeks of camp, she acknowledges that Utah’s heat will always play a role when picking their activities.

“We’re really being mindful of their health," the camp director said. "Obviously, safety is a top priority, as you can imagine, running a kids camp, it’s always safety-minded.”

