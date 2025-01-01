Julia joined the FOX 13 News team as a multimedia journalist in January 2025.

She’s coming from CBS affiliate WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky. While in the Bluegrass State, Julia covered a wide range of news. She helped cover the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in the summer of 2022, as well as controversial legislation at the state capitol, and community stories.

Although she’s originally from New Jersey, she’s excited to be back out west.

Julia received her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. Forks up!

She is so excited to explore the state and tell the important stories of Utahns.

If you have any story tips, reach out to julia.sandor@fox13now.com.

