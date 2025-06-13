How to stay safe in sweltering temps forecast for this weekend

PROVO, Utah — The sweltering heat isn't keeping Utahns from heading outside to enjoy the great outdoors. We headed out to some Provo trails early Friday to talk with people to learn how they prepare for the high temperatures

Ashley Kozlowski looks for any excuse to get outside with friends.

“Love being outside," she said. "It’s just a big, like mood booster.”

She and others were found rollerblading at Canyon View Park before things got too hot.

"Stay hydrated, wear your sunscreen, and be in a group,” she advised.

Temperatures will be in the triple digits in southern Utah over the weekend, while it'll be in the high 90s in the northern part of the state.

How hot will it get? Madi Baggett has the in-depth forecast below:

Dry, windy, and hot weekend ahead- Friday, June 13

This month alone, Utah County Search and Rescue has been called out, on average, about five times a week for heat-related matters. Incident Commander Steve Gorrell shared a few tips before people head out on the trails or anywhere outdoors.

"If you’re going to hike and it’s going to be hot, take a water filter with you, then you don’t have to carry heavy water," he explained.

Gorrell also recommends researching before hitting the trails, hydrating and charging your phone.

"Wear clothing that can dissipate heat quickly, and those are some things we recommend to keep you from getting a heat illness,” said Gorrell.

Search and rescue teams also recommend downloading a satellite app before getting to the trailhead.

"Know the area, hike in groups, and just be prepared for the warm area and for how long it may take you to hike,” added Gorrell.

Even with the scorching temps, Kozlowski is expecting plenty of people to join her outside over the next few days.

“It’s been so nice and it hasn’t gotten too hot yet, so I think there’s going to be a lot of people up on the trails this weekend."

