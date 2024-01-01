Averie Klonowski joined the FOX 13 team in September 2024. A Phoenix native, she is thrilled to be back out west to continue her journalism career in Utah.

Averie reported two years at KETK in Tyler, Texas, covering local elections, Friday night football, severe weather, and a range of impactful stories throughout that region of the Lone Star state. During her time in Texas, she grew her passion for storytelling and connecting with the local community.

Before her start in the news industry, Averie graduated from The University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Communication. In Tucson, she worked in sports media with Arizona Rivals for a few years and now has a love for all things Arizona Wildcats and is always rooting for their teams. Averie also interned with KVOA News 4, where she reported on the City of Tucson.

When Averie is not working, she enjoys being outdoors, hiking, going to concerts, reading, and especially looks forward to time with her family and friends. Averie knew early on that she enjoyed public speaking, media, and storytelling, which led her to her career in journalism. She looks forward to serving Salt Lake City and its surrounding areas.

Averie is grateful to be a part of the FOX 13 team and is always looking to build relationships with people in the community.

