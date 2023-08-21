How Tropical Storm Hilary could impact weather in some parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As Tropical Storm Hilary hits California, some of its accompanying extreme weather are expected to impact Utah.

In addition to the direct impact of the weather, those traveling by plane should expect delays if traveling from or through California. According to FlightAware, 63 flights from Los Angeles International Airport have been canceled and 49 have been delayed as of 6 p.m Sunday. Meanwhile, 36 flights out of San Francisco have been canceled and 29 have been delayed. Salt Lake City International Airport has seen a slight impact with one cancellation so far and 17 delays.

Southwestern Utah is expected to be hit the hardest. It is seeing some rain and is expected to get thunder and lightning Sunday evening. The National Weather Service warns that a thunderstorm approaching St. George is expected to bring up to 50-mph winds and "torrential rainfall." The NWS even said there is a 2% possibility of "isolated tornadoes" within 25 miles of St. George.

The NWS gives a "moderate" level of flash flood threat in southwestern Utah.

There are also active Flood Watches from the NWS across many areas across southern and central Utah.

Other areas, mainly in the western half of the state, have advisories or warnings for strong winds between Sunday night and Monday night. Click here to view the full list of warnings, advisories and other weather alerts across Utah.

Rocky Mountain Power said it is on alert for possible outages starting Monday morning. RMP provides resources for how to prepare and respond to power outages on its website.