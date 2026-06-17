Mid-week heat wave!

Scorching hot again today in the south with temps statewide climbing well above average.

Another round of gusty winds will keep fire danger high in Central, Southern, & Eastern Utah where a red flag warning will be in effect through this evening. Winds will decrease on Thursday, but then ramp up again on Friday across Western Utah where critical fire danger is expected heading into the weekend.

SW winds will help temps climb even higher across much of the area by Friday. Upper 90s are likely along the Wasatch Front on Friday afternoon. The current forecast for Salt Lake City is 97F...that would make it the hottest day so far this year! Temps will drop several degrees over the weekend...great news if you've got outdoor plans on Father's Day!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot! SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 106.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

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