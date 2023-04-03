Incoming storm will bring major 'April (snow) showers' to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Although the calendar says it's been "spring" for two weeks, a significant winter storm is on its way to Utah — and it's expected to last at least a couple of days.

We'll start to see some showers Sunday night with a mixture of rain and snow across northern Utah. Then the cold front really starts rolling through Monday mid-morning. Initially, there will be some wet snow, but then colder air behind it.

The snow will pick up Monday afternoon and last through late Tuesday night for most of northern Utah. It will also hit central Utah and as far south as Cedar City.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the majority of the state, largely centered around the I-15 corridor and stopping just shy of St. George.

❄️🧵(1/4) Our upcoming storm will be a LONG DURATION event with many aspects of the storm, but here we will break down the storm into two phases. TLDR; Phase 1: Snow totals Now-Noon Monday (left image)

Phase 2: Snow totals Noon Monday-Midnight Wednesday (right image) #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/rtY2FhFMOj — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 2, 2023

A lot of snow is expected over the next few days. The storm could last through the end of Tuesday, and even potentially into Wednesday morning.

Most of the Wasatch Front from Logan to Provo is expected to get between 4-8 inches of snow by the end of the storm, but the Salt Lake area may get as much as 11 inches. Tooele Valley should get 9-14 inches, and Park City could see a whopping 18-25.

The storm is expected to impact the Monday morning commute.

Road Weather Alert:



A late season winter will push thru Utah Sun night into Mon, bringing widespread road snow.



Note: additional RWAs will be issued over the coming days as this storm continues.



For more info, visit: https://t.co/4P1gO2c9Uo#utsnow #utwx @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/8JlzuXYLbs — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 2, 2023

It's good news for skiers — resort areas in Utah's canyons are expected to get between 10 inches at Beaver Mountain and over two feet in Brighton. However, both Little and Big Cottonwood canyons will be closed overnight and possibly into the morning for avalanche mitigation. The Utah Department of Transportation says State Route 210 (Little Cottonwood) will close at 10 p.m. Sunday, and S.R. 190 (Big Cottonwood) will close at 12:30 a.m. Monday. It's not yet known when the canyons will reopen to traffic.