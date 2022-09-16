Incredible lightning show over northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As strong storms move into northern Utah on Thursday night, Mother Nature is putting on amazing lightning show.

The FOX 13 News Mountain Cam is facing west from Tooele County and capturing live images of lightning as it hits over the more rural areas of the western portion of the state.

The storm is forecast to move east towards the Salt Lake City area later in the overnight hours. Heavy rain may fall in some areas, if storms linger into the morning hours, could make for a slick commute to work.