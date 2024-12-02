Inversion settling over northern Utah will only get worse during the week

SALT LAKE CITY — Unlike holiday lights that brighten neighborhoods, the inversion currently muddying air across northern Utah is one of the more unwelcome aspects of the winter season.

And if you think it's bad Monday, it's forecast to only get worse this week.

AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS - Click here to get real-time air quality readings for your neighborhood with FOX 13's AirView

High pressure in the area has brought dry and stable conditions, which allows for pollutants to accumulate because of the stagnant air.

On Monday, the air quality index is at moderate levels but will dip to unhealthy for sensitive groups starting Tuesday and remain that way through much of the week. Those in the sensitive group can be active outside, but should take more breaks and lessen intense activities.

Sensitive groups include:



People with heart or lung disease

Older adults

Children and teenagers

Live video below shows current inversion conditions near downtown Salt Lake City:

A weak storm is expected to move through northern Utah later in the week and could sweep some of the inversion away.

Air quality map of Salt Lake Valley as of 10 a.m. Monday

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app