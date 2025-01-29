Inversion strengthens; Wet weather this weekend

A slow-moving storm in Arizona will bring more scattered snow showers to the south, while valley inversions keep it hazy in the north. Warmer this weekend with valley rain & mountain snow likely.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Upper 30s.



Wednesday Night: Clear, cold, & hazy. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs: Near 50.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app