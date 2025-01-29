Watch Now
Inversion strengthens; Wet weather this weekend

A slow-moving storm in Arizona will bring more scattered snow showers to the south, while valley inversions keep it hazy in the north. Warmer this weekend with valley rain & mountain snow likely.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Upper 30s.

Wednesday Night:  Clear, cold, & hazy.  Lows:  Lower 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning.  Highs:  Near 50.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Upper 20s.
