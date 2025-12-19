Is it even winter? Mild temperatures hang around yet again

You might be tempted to check the calendar because it feels more like spring than winter!

It is set up to be yet another mild December day, with temperatures well above average for this time of year.

On Friday, it will be dry throughout the first half of the day. Then wet weather is forecast to move in by the afternoon and evening as another atmospheric river sags south into northern Utah, bringing more valley rain and high-elevation mountain snow into Saturday morning.

The showers will wind down Saturday morning before the valley rain and mountain snow start up again in the evening and into Sunday, although mainly north of Interstate 80.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue next week, with temperatures remaining well above normal.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy with rain most likely by late afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Rain. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain decreasing in the morning. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app