It's back! 'Winter' returns to Utah with snow, rain and big temperature drop

Spring and summer were nice while they lasted, right? A new storm will bring "winter" back to Utah, causing anxiety for those who had already packed away their sweaters and scarves for the season.

Starting Thursday morning, temperatures will drop drastically across Utah. The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service is forecasting a 20-25 degree dip compared to where they stood on Wednesday.

Utah valleys will see temperatures in the freezing range on both Friday and Saturday mornings.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect starting Thursday for most southern and central Utah counties along the I-15 corridor.

Snow will impact mountain areas as the storm moves in Thursday and continues through Friday. The heaviest snow will be seen Thursday evening in the southern Utah mountains. Up to five inches of snow is forecast for the southern mountains, with up to 12 inches possible for areas near Boulder Mountain.

Higher elevations in the northern mountains will see snow starting Thursday morning, dropping to 4,000-5,000 feet by the afternoon.

The storm should be out of the area by late Friday, setting up a nice weather weekend with slightly warmer temperatures and clear skies.

