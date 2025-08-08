It's going to feel like September!

Ready for relief from the heat? A dry cold front will stall across central Utah today. Much cooler north of the front. To the south, it's going to be hot, dry, & windy again with high fire danger.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny & getting much cooler! NW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Clear & cool. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny, hot & breezy. Winds becoming west at 15 to 25 mph. Highs: Near 106.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 106.

