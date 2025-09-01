Labor day forecast

After a mild weekend, temperatures will trend slightly warmer for the holiday. Skies will be mainly clear, but daytime heating combined with cloud cover over the mountains may spark some afternoon rain across the higher terrain. Temperatures will be in the low 90s for northern Utah, while southern Utah will see highs near 100.

By late Tuesday, a change in pattern will increase the chances for rain across the state. Southwestern Utah could see isolated afternoon showers everyday past Monday. These storms are mostly likely to produce strong wind, but little rain.

Throughout the rest of the week moisture will continue to increase. By Thursday western and central will have more moisture available at the lower levels, so storms will be likely.

Despite the increase in moisture, temperatures will stay in the low/mid 90s for northern Utah while southern Utah will be close to the triple digits.

