Labor Day Weekend: From Sunshine to Storms!

The last holiday weekend of summer is off to a nice start!

It's going to be sunny, warm, and breezy today. Just like yesterday, the strongest winds could gust between 30-45 mph across Western Utah.

While tropical moisture from Hurricane Marie (currently off the coast of the Baja Peninsula) is expected to move in, the main surge likely won't be until Sunday. So luckily, we'll hang onto sunny, warm weather on Saturday, but widespread showers & t-storms could bring heavy rain by the second half of the weekend. The highest threat of flash flooding will be across Central & Southern Utah.

Wet weather could linger through Labor Day with temperatures dropping about 10 degrees lower by then.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app